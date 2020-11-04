Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Several research analysts have commented on BKCC shares. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

