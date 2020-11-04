Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. BGC Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BGC Partners by 1,607.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 4,526,142 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,726,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BGC Partners by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 922,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

