Comparing GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) & China Power Equipment (NYSE:CPQQ)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 39.44% -88.65% 35.26% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrafTech International and China Power Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.09%. Given GrafTech International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Volatility and Risk

GrafTech International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrafTech International and China Power Equipment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $1.79 billion 0.95 $744.60 million $2.58 2.47 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Summary

GrafTech International beats China Power Equipment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

