DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 43,152 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

Clorox stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

