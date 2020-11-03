Keybank National Association OH Sells 529 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

