Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,973 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

