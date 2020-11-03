Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.