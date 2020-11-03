Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

