Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

