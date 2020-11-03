Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.