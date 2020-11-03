WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

