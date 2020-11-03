DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 54,141 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

