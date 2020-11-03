Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 785 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

NYSE:CPT opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

