CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 26,266 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

