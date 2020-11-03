Keybank National Association OH Has $42.07 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 286,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,923 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

