Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 337 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

