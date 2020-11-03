Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average is $243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

