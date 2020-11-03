Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

