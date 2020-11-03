Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

