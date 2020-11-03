IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

