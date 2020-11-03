Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.