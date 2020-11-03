Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,469.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

