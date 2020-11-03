Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.