The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

