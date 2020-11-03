Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 160,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,852,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.