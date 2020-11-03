Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc.
Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc.
Alphabet Inc. Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc
Alphabet Inc. Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc.
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc.
The Walt Disney Company Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
The Walt Disney Company Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report