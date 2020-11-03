Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

