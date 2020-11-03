The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $75,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 619,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

