Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 215,784 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $102,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

