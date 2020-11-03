Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $22.77 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

