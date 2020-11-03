Aspiriant LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,469.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

