Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

