Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

