Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $350,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,720.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,673.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

