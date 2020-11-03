Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

