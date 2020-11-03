Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.