Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,580 shares of company stock worth $37,841,361 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

