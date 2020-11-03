The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.