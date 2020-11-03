Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $204,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 709,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 456,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.