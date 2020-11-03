HGI Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

