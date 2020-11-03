The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

