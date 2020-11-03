Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

