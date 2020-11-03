CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191,330 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

