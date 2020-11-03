DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $546,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

