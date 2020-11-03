Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,295 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.