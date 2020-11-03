State of Michigan Retirement System Has $710,000 Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

