Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,837 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

