Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

