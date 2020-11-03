Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.78. The company has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

