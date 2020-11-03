Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

