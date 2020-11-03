Keybank National Association OH Has $2.22 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after acquiring an additional 157,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications stock opened at $588.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

